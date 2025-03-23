Cardiol Therapeutics (OTCMKTS:CRTPF) Shares Down 4.3% – Here’s Why

Shares of Cardiol Therapeutics Inc. (OTCMKTS:CRTPF – Get Free Report) traded down 4.3% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $1.11 and last traded at $1.12. 88,090 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 31% from the average session volume of 67,097 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.17.

Cardiol Therapeutics Trading Down 5.9 %

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $1.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.57.

Cardiol Therapeutics Company Profile

Cardiol Therapeutics Inc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company that focuses on the research and clinical development of anti-inflammatory therapies for the treatment of cardiovascular disease (CVD). Its product, CardiolRx, is a pharmaceutically produced extra strength oral cannabidiol formulation that is entering a Phase II/III outcomes study in hospitalized patients testing positive for the COVID-19 virus.

