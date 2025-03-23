Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CCL) Releases Q2 Earnings Guidance

Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CCL – Get Free Report) issued an update on its second quarter earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.22 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.23. Carnival Co. & also updated its FY 2025 guidance to 1.830-1.830 EPS.

Shares of NYSE:CCL opened at $21.02 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.12, a P/E/G ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 2.66. The company has a current ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.80. Carnival Co. & has a 1-year low of $13.78 and a 1-year high of $28.72. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $24.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $22.99.

Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CCL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 21st. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $5.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.74 billion. Carnival Co. & had a net margin of 7.66% and a return on equity of 24.13%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.14) earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Carnival Co. & will post 1.77 earnings per share for the current year.

CCL has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Loop Capital initiated coverage on Carnival Co. & in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. They set a “hold” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Carnival Co. & from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 23rd. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Carnival Co. & in a report on Monday, March 10th. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of Carnival Co. & in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $26.00 price target for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Carnival Co. & from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Carnival Co. & presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.89.

Carnival Corp. engages in the operation of cruise ships. It operates through the following business segments: North America and Australia (NAA) Cruise, Europe and Asia (EA) Cruise Operations, Cruise Support, and Tour and Others. The North America and Australia (NAA) Cruise segment includes the Carnival Cruise Line, Holland America Line, Princess Cruises, and Seabourn.

