Caroline Feeney Acquires 111 Shares of Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU) Stock

Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU – Get Free Report) EVP Caroline Feeney purchased 111 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 12th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $120.31 per share, with a total value of $13,354.41. Following the purchase, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,540 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,268,067.40. The trade was a 1.06 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Prudential Financial Price Performance

PRU opened at $110.35 on Friday. Prudential Financial, Inc. has a 1 year low of $104.45 and a 1 year high of $130.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a current ratio of 0.16. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $113.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $119.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.51 billion, a PE ratio of 14.77, a P/E/G ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.28.

Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The financial services provider reported $2.96 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.36 by ($0.40). Prudential Financial had a return on equity of 15.86% and a net margin of 4.01%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Prudential Financial, Inc. will post 14.36 EPS for the current year.

Prudential Financial Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 13th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 18th were paid a dividend of $1.35 per share. This represents a $5.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.89%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 18th. This is a boost from Prudential Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.30. Prudential Financial’s payout ratio is currently 72.29%.

PRU has been the subject of a number of research reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their target price on shares of Prudential Financial from $129.00 to $125.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Prudential Financial from $149.00 to $152.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Prudential Financial from $127.00 to $124.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Barclays increased their price objective on Prudential Financial from $128.00 to $134.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Prudential Financial in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $101.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $126.15.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Prudential Financial

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of PRU. Empowered Funds LLC boosted its holdings in Prudential Financial by 8.2% in the 3rd quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 11,404 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,381,000 after acquiring an additional 861 shares during the period. Caprock Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Prudential Financial by 5.2% during the third quarter. Caprock Group LLC now owns 9,679 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,172,000 after purchasing an additional 479 shares in the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc grew its holdings in Prudential Financial by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 8,466 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,026,000 after purchasing an additional 318 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Prudential Financial by 69.7% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,252 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $757,000 after buying an additional 2,567 shares during the period. Finally, B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG purchased a new position in Prudential Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,876,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.83% of the company’s stock.

Prudential Financial Company Profile

Prudential Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, investment management, and other financial products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through PGIM, Retirement Strategies, Group Insurance, Individual Life, and International Businesses segments.

