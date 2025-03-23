Cedar Wealth Management LLC Has $269,000 Stock Holdings in Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY)

Cedar Wealth Management LLC cut its holdings in Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY – Free Report) by 49.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 14,715 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 14,350 shares during the quarter. Cedar Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Annaly Capital Management were worth $269,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of NLY. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Annaly Capital Management by 93.1% during the 4th quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 275,559 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,043,000 after acquiring an additional 132,891 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in Annaly Capital Management by 9.9% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 537,125 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $10,780,000 after acquiring an additional 48,555 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in Annaly Capital Management by 22.6% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 652,255 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $13,091,000 after acquiring an additional 120,163 shares during the last quarter. Howard Financial Services LTD. acquired a new position in Annaly Capital Management during the 4th quarter worth approximately $527,000. Finally, Tandem Financial LLC acquired a new position in Annaly Capital Management during the 4th quarter worth approximately $327,000. 51.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Annaly Capital Management Trading Down 0.3 %

NLY opened at $21.70 on Friday. Annaly Capital Management, Inc. has a 1-year low of $17.67 and a 1-year high of $22.11. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.02. The stock has a market cap of $12.55 billion, a PE ratio of 13.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.89 and a beta of 1.53.

Annaly Capital Management Increases Dividend

Annaly Capital Management ( NYSE:NLY Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.05. Annaly Capital Management had a return on equity of 14.95% and a net margin of 20.70%. Equities analysts forecast that Annaly Capital Management, Inc. will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 31st will be issued a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 12.91%. This is a positive change from Annaly Capital Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 31st. Annaly Capital Management’s dividend payout ratio is currently 176.10%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on shares of Annaly Capital Management in a research note on Monday, February 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Annaly Capital Management from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. JMP Securities reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Annaly Capital Management in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Barclays assumed coverage on Annaly Capital Management in a research note on Monday, January 6th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $19.00 price objective on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $21.44.

Annaly Capital Management Profile

(Free Report)

Annaly Capital Management, Inc, a diversified capital manager, engages in mortgage finance. The company invests in agency mortgage-backed securities collateralized by residential mortgages; non-agency residential whole loans and securitized products within the residential and commercial markets; mortgage servicing rights; agency commercial mortgage-backed securities; to-be-announced forward contracts; residential mortgage loans; and agency or private label credit risk transfer securities.

Read More

