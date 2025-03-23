Cedar Wealth Management LLC Invests $612,000 in Cambria Tail Risk ETF (BATS:TAIL)

Cedar Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Cambria Tail Risk ETF (BATS:TAIL – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 54,675 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $612,000. Cedar Wealth Management LLC owned about 0.79% of Cambria Tail Risk ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Proficio Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in Cambria Tail Risk ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $771,000. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Cambria Tail Risk ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $718,000. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Cambria Tail Risk ETF by 18.5% during the 3rd quarter. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC now owns 182,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,201,000 after acquiring an additional 28,551 shares during the last quarter. Tidal Investments LLC grew its holdings in Cambria Tail Risk ETF by 13.7% during the 3rd quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 51,863 shares of the company’s stock worth $625,000 after acquiring an additional 6,259 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Professional Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Cambria Tail Risk ETF by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Professional Financial Advisors LLC now owns 118,540 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,328,000 after acquiring an additional 3,664 shares during the last quarter.

Cambria Tail Risk ETF Stock Up 4.5 %

Shares of BATS:TAIL opened at $11.62 on Friday. Cambria Tail Risk ETF has a 12 month low of $10.90 and a 12 month high of $13.99. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $11.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.49. The firm has a market cap of $69.72 million, a P/E ratio of 27.85 and a beta of -0.36.

Cambria Tail Risk ETF Profile

The Cambria Tail Risk ETF (TAIL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in target outcome asset allocation. The fund is an actively managed fund that holds mostly cash and treasuries while using the strategy of buying put options on the S&P 500 with the purpose of portfolio downside protection.

