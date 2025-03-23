Cedar Wealth Management LLC Sells 793 Shares of Invesco S&P International Developed Quality ETF (NYSEARCA:IDHQ)

Cedar Wealth Management LLC decreased its holdings in Invesco S&P International Developed Quality ETF (NYSEARCA:IDHQ – Free Report) by 0.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 786,750 shares of the company’s stock after selling 793 shares during the period. Invesco S&P International Developed Quality ETF comprises approximately 8.1% of Cedar Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Cedar Wealth Management LLC owned approximately 8.41% of Invesco S&P International Developed Quality ETF worth $22,281,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P International Developed Quality ETF by 17.2% during the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 76,195 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,420,000 after buying an additional 11,195 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco S&P International Developed Quality ETF by 113.2% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,799 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 955 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Invesco S&P International Developed Quality ETF by 97.7% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 41,924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,332,000 after purchasing an additional 20,714 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco S&P International Developed Quality ETF by 14.6% during the 4th quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 12,968 shares of the company’s stock worth $367,000 after purchasing an additional 1,651 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its holdings in Invesco S&P International Developed Quality ETF by 116.2% during the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 8,726 shares of the company’s stock worth $247,000 after purchasing an additional 4,690 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco S&P International Developed Quality ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA IDHQ opened at $31.00 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $372 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.72 and a beta of 0.92. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $30.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $30.18. Invesco S&P International Developed Quality ETF has a one year low of $28.07 and a one year high of $32.98.

About Invesco S&P International Developed Quality ETF

The PowerShares S&P International Developed High Quality Portfolio (Fund), formerly the PowerShares Dynamic Developed International Opportunities Portfolio, is based on the S&P BMI International Developed High Quality Rankings Index (the Underlying Index). The Fund will invest at least 90% of its total assets in companies that are identified by the Index as high quality stocks based on historical records of earnings and dividends.

