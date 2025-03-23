Cedar Wealth Management LLC Trims Position in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Cedar Wealth Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 3.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,448 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 100 shares during the period. Invesco QQQ makes up approximately 0.5% of Cedar Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Cedar Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $1,252,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Stephens Consulting LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco QQQ by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Stephens Consulting LLC now owns 5,416 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,769,000 after buying an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. Cardinal Point Capital Management ULC increased its position in Invesco QQQ by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Cardinal Point Capital Management ULC now owns 3,902 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,995,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Hoese & Co LLP grew its holdings in Invesco QQQ by 32.3% in the 4th quarter. Hoese & Co LLP now owns 82 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the period. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. grew its holdings in Invesco QQQ by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 1,093 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $559,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the period. Finally, RAM Investment Partners LLC grew its holdings in Invesco QQQ by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. RAM Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,167 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $597,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.58% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ QQQ opened at $480.84 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $303.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.74 and a beta of 1.11. Invesco QQQ has a 1-year low of $413.07 and a 1-year high of $540.81. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $511.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $504.14.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 23rd were given a $0.8347 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 23rd.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

