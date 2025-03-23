Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL) Shares Purchased by Sei Investments Co.

Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL – Free Report) by 6.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 673,868 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 38,827 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. owned about 1.32% of Charles River Laboratories International worth $124,394,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fiduciary Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Fiduciary Financial Group LLC now owns 1,665 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $310,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the period. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. increased its stake in Charles River Laboratories International by 52.0% during the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 190 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp lifted its position in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 3.4% during the third quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 2,001 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $394,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,940 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $358,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Metis Global Partners LLC increased its stake in Charles River Laboratories International by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 1,720 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $318,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the period. 98.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. William Blair cut shares of Charles River Laboratories International from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Bank of America lowered their target price on Charles River Laboratories International from $220.00 to $210.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on Charles River Laboratories International from $177.00 to $173.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $205.00 to $166.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $175.00 to $165.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and sixteen have given a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $189.77.

Charles River Laboratories International Stock Performance

NYSE CRL opened at $167.29 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $166.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of $183.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.14. Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. has a 1 year low of $150.79 and a 1 year high of $273.57. The company has a market capitalization of $8.55 billion, a PE ratio of 1,115.26, a P/E/G ratio of 4.54 and a beta of 1.45.

Charles River Laboratories International (NYSE:CRL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The medical research company reported $2.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.50 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $1 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $983.63 million. Charles River Laboratories International had a return on equity of 14.69% and a net margin of 0.52%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.46 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. will post 9.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other Charles River Laboratories International news, EVP Joseph W. Laplume sold 4,400 shares of Charles River Laboratories International stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.50, for a total value of $715,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 20,013 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,252,112.50. The trade was a 18.02 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Birgit Girshick bought 1,514 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 20th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $164.63 per share, with a total value of $249,249.82. Following the purchase, the chief operating officer now directly owns 55,058 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,064,198.54. This trade represents a 2.83 % increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

About Charles River Laboratories International

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc provides drug discovery, non-clinical development, and safety testing services in the United States, Europe, Canada, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research Models and Services (RMS), Discovery and Safety Assessment (DSA), and Manufacturing Solutions (Manufacturing).

Featured Stories

