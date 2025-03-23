Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSE:LNG) Shares Sold by Boston Partners

Boston Partners lessened its position in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSE:LNG – Free Report) by 78.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,522 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 23,945 shares during the period. Boston Partners’ holdings in Cheniere Energy were worth $1,401,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of LNG. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in Cheniere Energy by 195.1% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,200,456 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $755,410,000 after purchasing an additional 2,776,920 shares during the period. Ninety One UK Ltd grew its holdings in Cheniere Energy by 1,400.7% in the fourth quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 1,509,717 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $324,393,000 after purchasing an additional 1,409,116 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its holdings in Cheniere Energy by 328.2% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 894,600 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $160,885,000 after purchasing an additional 685,662 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its holdings in Cheniere Energy by 61.2% in the fourth quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 1,664,439 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $357,638,000 after purchasing an additional 631,787 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in Cheniere Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $130,772,000. 87.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

LNG has been the subject of several research reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Cheniere Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Cheniere Energy from $195.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Cheniere Energy from $248.00 to $254.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 18th. Argus initiated coverage on shares of Cheniere Energy in a research note on Tuesday, March 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $255.00 price objective for the company. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $277.00 price objective on shares of Cheniere Energy in a research note on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Cheniere Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $239.79.

Insider Activity at Cheniere Energy

In other Cheniere Energy news, Director G Andrea Botta sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $219.51, for a total transaction of $1,975,590.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 33,934 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,448,852.34. This represents a 20.96 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Cheniere Energy Trading Down 1.3 %

LNG opened at $227.24 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $50.83 billion, a PE ratio of 15.97 and a beta of 0.94. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $225.03 and its 200 day moving average price is $208.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.41, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.98. Cheniere Energy, Inc. has a 12-month low of $152.88 and a 12-month high of $257.65.

Cheniere Energy (NYSE:LNG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The energy company reported $4.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.74 by $1.59. The firm had revenue of $4.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.44 billion. Cheniere Energy had a net margin of 20.71% and a return on equity of 37.19%. As a group, research analysts expect that Cheniere Energy, Inc. will post 11.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cheniere Energy Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 21st. Investors of record on Friday, February 7th were issued a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 7th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.88%. Cheniere Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 14.05%.

Cheniere Energy Company Profile

Cheniere Energy, Inc, an energy infrastructure company, primarily engages in the liquefied natural gas (LNG) related businesses in the United States. It owns and operates the Sabine Pass LNG terminal in Cameron Parish, Louisiana; and the Corpus Christi LNG terminal near Corpus Christi, Texas. The company also owns Creole Trail pipeline, a 94-mile natural gas supply pipeline that interconnects the Sabine Pass LNG Terminal with several interstate and intrastate pipelines; and operates Corpus Christi pipeline, a 21.5-mile natural gas supply pipeline that interconnects the Corpus Christi LNG terminal with various interstate and intrastate natural gas pipelines.

Featured Articles

