Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) Position Lifted by Mosley Wealth Management

Mosley Wealth Management raised its stake in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) by 9.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,961 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 418 shares during the period. Mosley Wealth Management’s holdings in Chevron were worth $772,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of CVX. Guardian Partners Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Chevron in the 4th quarter worth approximately $10,349,000. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS bought a new stake in Chevron during the fourth quarter valued at about $75,635,000. Umpqua Bank grew its holdings in Chevron by 7.3% in the 4th quarter. Umpqua Bank now owns 21,669 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,400,000 after buying an additional 1,469 shares during the last quarter. Sfmg LLC grew its stake in shares of Chevron by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Sfmg LLC now owns 9,784 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,417,000 after acquiring an additional 274 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Intellus Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Chevron during the 4th quarter worth about $551,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.42% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP Jeff B. Gustavson sold 9,325 shares of Chevron stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.50, for a total value of $1,422,062.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 1,057 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $161,192.50. This trade represents a 89.82 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:CVX opened at $164.37 on Friday. Chevron Co. has a 1 year low of $135.37 and a 1 year high of $167.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $289.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $156.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $152.57.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported $2.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.42 by ($0.36). Chevron had a net margin of 8.71% and a return on equity of 11.44%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.45 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Chevron Co. will post 10.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th were given a $1.71 dividend. This is a boost from Chevron’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.63. This represents a $6.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.16%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 14th. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio is 70.37%.

CVX has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Chevron from $164.00 to $160.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $175.00 price target on shares of Chevron in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Chevron from $195.00 to $194.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Chevron from $180.00 to $175.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Chevron from $174.00 to $171.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $174.13.

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification of liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and carbon capture and storage, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

