Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) Shares Bought by Mizuho Securities USA LLC

Mizuho Securities USA LLC raised its holdings in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG – Free Report) by 45.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 129,143 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after buying an additional 40,340 shares during the quarter. Mizuho Securities USA LLC’s holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill were worth $7,787,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Golden State Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill in the 4th quarter valued at about $371,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $315,220,000. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 155.1% during the fourth quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 14,918 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $900,000 after buying an additional 9,070 shares in the last quarter. Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV acquired a new position in Chipotle Mexican Grill during the fourth quarter worth $715,000. Finally, Vinva Investment Management Ltd grew its holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 50.6% in the 4th quarter. Vinva Investment Management Ltd now owns 65,069 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $3,910,000 after buying an additional 21,864 shares in the last quarter. 91.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CMG has been the topic of several analyst reports. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $60.00 to $59.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $65.00 to $70.00 in a report on Monday, March 3rd. Wedbush cut their price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $69.00 to $64.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 5th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their target price on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $65.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $66.67.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Stock Performance

CMG stock opened at $48.52 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $54.53 and its 200 day moving average price is $57.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $65.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.70, a PEG ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.27. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $47.55 and a fifty-two week high of $69.26.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The restaurant operator reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.01. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a net margin of 13.56% and a return on equity of 42.92%. Equities analysts forecast that Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. will post 1.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Chipotle Mexican Grill

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. It sells food and beverages through offering burritos, burrito bowls, quesadillas, tacos, and salads. The company also provides delivery and related services its app and website. It has operations in the United States, Canada, France, Germany, and the United Kingdom.

