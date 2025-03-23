Choice Hotels International, Inc. (NYSE:CHH) Receives Average Rating of “Reduce” from Brokerages

Shares of Choice Hotels International, Inc. (NYSE:CHH – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus rating of “Reduce” by the twelve brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have assigned a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $141.33.

CHH has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Susquehanna upped their price objective on shares of Choice Hotels International from $130.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Choice Hotels International from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Choice Hotels International from $122.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Choice Hotels International from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on shares of Choice Hotels International from $129.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st.

Choice Hotels International Stock Performance

Shares of CHH stock opened at $129.65 on Tuesday. Choice Hotels International has a 52-week low of $109.22 and a 52-week high of $157.86. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $143.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $140.48. The company has a market capitalization of $6.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.81, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.25.

Choice Hotels International (NYSE:CHH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $0.10. Choice Hotels International had a net margin of 18.91% and a negative return on equity of 472.31%. The business had revenue of $389.77 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $374.24 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Choice Hotels International will post 7.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Choice Hotels International Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.2875 per share. This represents a $1.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 1st. Choice Hotels International’s payout ratio is currently 18.46%.

Insider Activity at Choice Hotels International

In other Choice Hotels International news, EVP Dominic Dragisich sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.30, for a total value of $519,050.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 68,913 shares in the company, valued at $10,219,797.90. This represents a 4.83 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Scott E. Oaksmith sold 1,780 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.40, for a total transaction of $257,032.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 32,014 shares in the company, valued at $4,622,821.60. This represents a 5.27 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 24.02% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Choice Hotels International

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CHH. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in Choice Hotels International in the 4th quarter worth approximately $48,201,000. Erste Asset Management GmbH bought a new position in shares of Choice Hotels International in the 3rd quarter worth $19,545,000. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Choice Hotels International by 69.8% in the 4th quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 292,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,577,000 after buying an additional 120,376 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Choice Hotels International by 38.5% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 402,293 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,419,000 after buying an additional 111,903 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Choice Hotels International in the 4th quarter worth $15,354,000. 65.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Choice Hotels International

Choice Hotels International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a hotel franchisor in the United States and internationally. It operates through Hotel Franchising & Management and Corporate & Other segments. The company franchises lodging properties under the brand names of Comfort Inn, Comfort Suites, Quality, Clarion, Clarion Pointe, Sleep Inn, Ascend Hotel Collection, Econo Lodge, Rodeway Inn, MainStay Suites, Suburban Studios, WoodSpring Suites, Everhome Suites, Cambria Hotels, Radisson Blu, Radisson RED, Radisson, Park Plaza, Country Inn & Suites by Radisson, Radisson Inn & Suites, Park Inn by Radisson, Radisson Individuals, and Radisson Collection.

Featured Articles

