Chow Tai Fook Jewellery Group (OTCMKTS:CJEWY) Shares Down 3.9% – Here’s Why

Chow Tai Fook Jewellery Group Limited (OTCMKTS:CJEWY – Get Free Report)’s share price fell 3.9% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $11.23 and last traded at $11.23. 1,129 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 20% from the average session volume of 939 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.68.

Chow Tai Fook Jewellery Group Price Performance

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $9.73 and a 200-day moving average of $9.29.

About Chow Tai Fook Jewellery Group

Chow Tai Fook Jewellery Group Limited, an investment holding company, manufactures and sells jewelry products in Mainland China, Hong Kong, Macau, Taiwan, Cambodia, Canada, Korea, Japan, Malaysia, the Philippines, Singapore, Thailand, the United States, and Vietnam. The company offers gem-set, platinum and k-gold jewelry, and gold jewelry and products under the CHOW TAI FOOK, HEARTS ON FIRE, ENZO, MONOLOGUE, and SOINLOVE brands.

