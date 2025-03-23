Chrysalis Investments (LON:CHRY) Stock Price Down 0.3% – Should You Sell?

Chrysalis Investments Limited (LON:CHRY – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded down 0.3% on Friday . The stock traded as low as GBX 94.40 ($1.22) and last traded at GBX 95.30 ($1.23). 2,335,833 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 6% from the average session volume of 2,209,857 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 95.60 ($1.23).
Chrysalis Investments Stock Performance
The company has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 98.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 95.09. The company has a market cap of £530.93 million and a PE ratio of 5.48.
Chrysalis Investments Company Profile
Chrysalis Investments Limited is based in Guernsey, United Kingdom.
