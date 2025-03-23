Cibc World Markets Corp Acquires 7,113 Shares of Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZR)

Cibc World Markets Corp boosted its holdings in Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZR – Free Report) by 42.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,915 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,113 shares during the period. Cibc World Markets Corp’s holdings in Caesars Entertainment were worth $799,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CZR. Bogart Wealth LLC increased its holdings in Caesars Entertainment by 1,777.8% in the 4th quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the period. Quarry LP bought a new stake in Caesars Entertainment in the third quarter valued at about $68,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Caesars Entertainment in the fourth quarter valued at about $73,000. Avior Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Caesars Entertainment by 12,577.8% in the fourth quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,282 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 2,264 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its stake in Caesars Entertainment by 219.6% during the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 3,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,000 after purchasing an additional 2,343 shares during the period. 91.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Caesars Entertainment stock opened at $27.36 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.84, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.84. Caesars Entertainment, Inc. has a 52 week low of $26.42 and a 52 week high of $45.93. The firm has a market cap of $5.80 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.38 and a beta of 2.97. The business’s fifty day moving average is $33.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.93.

Caesars Entertainment ( NASDAQ:CZR Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.20. Caesars Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 4.44% and a negative net margin of 3.20%. The business had revenue of $2.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.81 billion. Equities research analysts forecast that Caesars Entertainment, Inc. will post -0.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Caesars Entertainment from $53.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. TD Cowen lowered their price target on Caesars Entertainment from $50.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Macquarie lowered their price target on Caesars Entertainment from $47.00 to $46.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Truist Financial lowered their price target on Caesars Entertainment from $52.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price target on Caesars Entertainment from $55.00 to $49.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.00.

Caesars Entertainment, Inc operates as a gaming and hospitality company. The company owns, leases, or manages domestic properties in 18 states with slot machines, video lottery terminals and e-tables, and hotel rooms, as well as table games, including poker. It also operates and conducts retail and online sports wagering across 31 jurisdictions in North America and operates iGaming in five jurisdictions in North America; sports betting from our retail and online sportsbooks; and other games, such as keno.

