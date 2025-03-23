Cibc World Markets Corp Acquires New Holdings in Cytokinetics, Incorporated (NASDAQ:CYTK)

Cibc World Markets Corp acquired a new stake in Cytokinetics, Incorporated (NASDAQ:CYTK – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 10,696 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $503,000.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its position in Cytokinetics by 189.8% during the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 571 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 374 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its position in Cytokinetics by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 123,308 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $6,511,000 after purchasing an additional 538 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama increased its position in Cytokinetics by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 143,495 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $6,750,000 after purchasing an additional 565 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System increased its position in Cytokinetics by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 32,366 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,522,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. Finally, Inspire Investing LLC increased its position in Cytokinetics by 7.8% during the 4th quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 8,504 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $400,000 after purchasing an additional 616 shares during the period.

Cytokinetics Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:CYTK opened at $45.43 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 9.28, a quick ratio of 9.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.93. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $45.96 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $49.92. Cytokinetics, Incorporated has a 1-year low of $40.53 and a 1-year high of $75.71. The stock has a market cap of $5.38 billion, a PE ratio of -8.44 and a beta of 0.95.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Cytokinetics ( NASDAQ:CYTK Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.26) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.29) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $16.93 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.26 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Cytokinetics, Incorporated will post -5.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CYTK has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Cytokinetics in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $80.00 target price for the company. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Cytokinetics in a research report on Friday, February 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $86.00 price objective for the company. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 price objective on shares of Cytokinetics in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and set a $78.00 price objective on shares of Cytokinetics in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised shares of Cytokinetics to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $82.00.

Insider Transactions at Cytokinetics

In other news, CEO Robert I. Blum sold 12,648 shares of Cytokinetics stock in a transaction on Monday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.38, for a total transaction of $561,318.24. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 326,533 shares in the company, valued at $14,491,534.54. The trade was a 3.73 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Andrew Callos sold 2,775 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.38, for a total value of $123,154.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 34,888 shares in the company, valued at $1,548,329.44. This represents a 7.37 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 43,834 shares of company stock worth $1,949,275 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Cytokinetics Profile

Cytokinetics, Incorporated, a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing muscle activators and inhibitors as potential treatments for debilitating diseases. The company develops small molecule drug candidates primarily engineered to impact muscle function and contractility.

