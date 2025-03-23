Cibc World Markets Corp Invests $520,000 in Federal Signal Co. (NYSE:FSS)

Cibc World Markets Corp bought a new position in shares of Federal Signal Co. (NYSE:FSS – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 5,627 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $520,000.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Quarry LP raised its holdings in Federal Signal by 73.5% during the third quarter. Quarry LP now owns 432 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB purchased a new position in Federal Signal during the third quarter worth about $46,000. Millburn Ridgefield Corp purchased a new position in Federal Signal during the third quarter worth about $70,000. Mather Group LLC. raised its holdings in Federal Signal by 20.1% during the fourth quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 889 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in Federal Signal by 15.6% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,343 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $124,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.73% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Federal Signal stock opened at $75.26 on Friday. Federal Signal Co. has a 12-month low of $74.23 and a 12-month high of $102.18. The company has a current ratio of 2.83, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The stock has a market cap of $4.60 billion, a PE ratio of 21.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a 50-day moving average of $90.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of $91.15.

Federal Signal ( NYSE:FSS Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The conglomerate reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87. Federal Signal had a net margin of 11.57% and a return on equity of 18.46%. The company had revenue of $472.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $481.90 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Federal Signal Co. will post 3.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 14th will be issued a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 14th. This is a boost from Federal Signal’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.74%. Federal Signal’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 15.95%.

In other Federal Signal news, CEO Jennifer L. Sherman acquired 1,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 28th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $82.32 per share, with a total value of $102,900.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 559,183 shares in the company, valued at approximately $46,031,944.56. This trade represents a 0.22 % increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of Federal Signal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, March 1st. Raymond James reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $110.00 price target on shares of Federal Signal in a report on Tuesday, December 24th.

Federal Signal Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of products and integrated solutions for municipal, governmental, industrial, and commercial customers. It operates through the Environmental Solutions Group and Safety and Security Systems Group segments. The Environment Solutions Group segment is involved in the manufacture and supply of street sweeper vehicles, sewer cleaners, vacuum loader trucks, hydro-excavation trucks, and water blasting equipment.

