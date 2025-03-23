Cibc World Markets Corp Purchases New Position in Hamilton Lane Incorporated (NASDAQ:HLNE)

Cibc World Markets Corp purchased a new stake in Hamilton Lane Incorporated (NASDAQ:HLNE – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 3,594 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $532,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of HLNE. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Hamilton Lane by 27.0% during the fourth quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 287 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Hamilton Lane by 283.3% during the fourth quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 299 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. Icon Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Hamilton Lane during the third quarter worth about $111,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in Hamilton Lane in the third quarter worth about $127,000. Finally, Associated Banc Corp bought a new position in Hamilton Lane in the third quarter worth about $212,000. 97.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Hamilton Lane alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

HLNE has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Oppenheimer raised shares of Hamilton Lane from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $186.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Hamilton Lane from $169.00 to $152.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their target price on shares of Hamilton Lane from $158.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Hamilton Lane from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $139.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, January 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Hamilton Lane currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $170.71.

Hamilton Lane Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:HLNE opened at $150.64 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $153.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $164.81. Hamilton Lane Incorporated has a 52 week low of $107.22 and a 52 week high of $203.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.79 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a current ratio of 4.19, a quick ratio of 4.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

Hamilton Lane (NASDAQ:HLNE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.12. Hamilton Lane had a net margin of 31.12% and a return on equity of 36.69%. The business had revenue of $168.26 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $158.86 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.71 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Hamilton Lane Incorporated will post 4.97 earnings per share for the current year.

Hamilton Lane Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 4th. Investors of record on Friday, March 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.49 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 14th. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.30%. Hamilton Lane’s payout ratio is 36.16%.

Hamilton Lane Company Profile

(Free Report)

Hamilton Lane Incorporated is a private equity firm specializing in early venture, emerging growth, turnaround, middle market, mature, mid-venture, bridge, buyout, distressed/vulture, loan, mezzanine in growth capital companies. It prefers to invest in energy, industrials, consumer discretionary, health care, real estate, information technology, utilities, and consumer services.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HLNE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hamilton Lane Incorporated (NASDAQ:HLNE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Hamilton Lane Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hamilton Lane and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.