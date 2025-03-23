Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS Cuts Stock Position in Halliburton (NYSE:HAL)

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lessened its stake in shares of Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Free Report) by 2.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 186,796 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock after selling 5,387 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS’s holdings in Halliburton were worth $5,079,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Sierra Ocean LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Halliburton during the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. Modus Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Halliburton during the fourth quarter worth approximately $38,000. Continuum Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of Halliburton by 101.2% during the third quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 1,388 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 698 shares during the last quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Halliburton by 33.3% during the fourth quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,600 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. raised its stake in shares of Halliburton by 28.8% during the third quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 1,759 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 393 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.23% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Halliburton

In related news, CFO Eric Carre sold 141,206 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.13, for a total transaction of $3,689,712.78. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 127,101 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,321,149.13. This represents a 52.63 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Timothy Mckeon sold 10,497 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.60, for a total value of $258,226.20. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 77,784 shares in the company, valued at $1,913,486.40. This trade represents a 11.89 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 206,782 shares of company stock valued at $5,321,170 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have issued reports on HAL shares. Benchmark cut their price objective on Halliburton from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Halliburton from $39.00 to $34.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on Halliburton from $42.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Raymond James cut Halliburton from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on Halliburton from $43.00 to $41.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.42.

Halliburton Stock Down 1.0 %

HAL opened at $24.75 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The firm has a market cap of $21.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.74, a PEG ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 1.84. Halliburton has a 52 week low of $23.42 and a 52 week high of $41.56. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.06.

Halliburton Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 5th. Halliburton’s payout ratio is currently 24.03%.

Halliburton Company Profile

Halliburton Company provides products and services to the energy industry worldwide. It operates through two segments, Completion and Production, and Drilling and Evaluation. The Completion and Production segment offers production enhancement services that include stimulation and sand control services; cementing services, such as well bonding and casing, and casing equipment; and completion tools that offer downhole solutions and services, including well completion products and services, intelligent well completions, and service tools, as well as liner hanger, sand control, and multilateral systems.

