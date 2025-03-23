Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS Has $5.58 Million Position in Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI)

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its holdings in Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI – Free Report) by 47.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 147,353 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 47,361 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS owned about 0.05% of Omega Healthcare Investors worth $5,577,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of OHI. Natixis Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Omega Healthcare Investors by 1.1% in the third quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 31,711 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,291,000 after purchasing an additional 331 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its stake in Omega Healthcare Investors by 1.5% in the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 60,575 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,465,000 after purchasing an additional 871 shares in the last quarter. Quest Partners LLC acquired a new position in Omega Healthcare Investors in the third quarter worth $514,000. Pathstone Holdings LLC boosted its stake in Omega Healthcare Investors by 23.9% in the third quarter. Pathstone Holdings LLC now owns 32,112 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,307,000 after purchasing an additional 6,199 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Omega Healthcare Investors by 6.7% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,830,302 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $155,893,000 after purchasing an additional 240,006 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.25% of the company’s stock.

Omega Healthcare Investors Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of Omega Healthcare Investors stock opened at $37.40 on Friday. Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. has a 1 year low of $29.66 and a 1 year high of $44.42. The business has a 50-day moving average of $37.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of $38.88. The company has a market capitalization of $10.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 7.07 and a quick ratio of 7.07.

Omega Healthcare Investors Announces Dividend

Omega Healthcare Investors ( NYSE:OHI Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.33. Omega Healthcare Investors had a return on equity of 9.71% and a net margin of 38.65%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. will post 2.86 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 18th. Investors of record on Monday, February 10th were issued a dividend of $0.67 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 10th. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.17%. Omega Healthcare Investors’s payout ratio is presently 172.90%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Truist Financial upped their price target on Omega Healthcare Investors from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 18th. BMO Capital Markets raised Omega Healthcare Investors from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $45.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 9th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Omega Healthcare Investors from $43.00 to $41.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 10th. Finally, Mizuho upped their price objective on Omega Healthcare Investors from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 5th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $42.25.

About Omega Healthcare Investors

Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc engages in the provision of financing and capital to the long-term healthcare industry with a particular focus on skilled nursing facilities, assisted living facilities, independent living facilities, rehabilitation and acute care facilities, and medical office buildings.

