Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS Has $5.93 Million Stock Position in Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS)

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS decreased its holdings in shares of Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS – Free Report) by 2.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 36,900 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 1,095 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS’s holdings in Keysight Technologies were worth $5,927,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Magnetar Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Keysight Technologies during the 4th quarter worth $279,000. Talos Asset Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Keysight Technologies during the 4th quarter worth $13,718,000. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Keysight Technologies by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 74,253 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $11,927,000 after buying an additional 2,085 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Keysight Technologies during the 4th quarter worth $390,000. Finally, Chesapeake Capital Corp IL bought a new stake in shares of Keysight Technologies during the 4th quarter worth $770,000. 84.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

KEYS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Keysight Technologies from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Keysight Technologies from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Keysight Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Keysight Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $170.00 to $200.00 in a report on Monday, December 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Keysight Technologies has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $184.44.

Keysight Technologies Price Performance

NYSE:KEYS opened at $154.65 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $166.92 and a 200-day moving average of $162.05. The company has a market capitalization of $26.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.18, a PEG ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.10. Keysight Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $119.72 and a 52 week high of $186.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 2.27 and a current ratio of 2.98.

Insider Transactions at Keysight Technologies

In related news, SVP Mark Adam Wallace sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.79, for a total transaction of $970,740.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 85,829 shares in the company, valued at $13,886,273.91. This trade represents a 6.53 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.61% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Keysight Technologies Profile

Keysight Technologies, Inc provides electronic design and test solutions to commercial communications, networking, aerospace, defense and government, automotive, energy, semiconductor, electronic, and education industries in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Communications Solutions Group and Electronic Industrial Solutions Group.

