Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS Lowers Holdings in Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN)

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS cut its position in Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN – Free Report) by 3.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 50,778 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 1,838 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS’s holdings in Lennar were worth $6,925,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of LEN. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. lifted its stake in Lennar by 69.4% in the 4th quarter. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. now owns 183 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Crews Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in shares of Lennar during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Lennar during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. ORG Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lennar during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Wolff Wiese Magana LLC raised its position in shares of Lennar by 51.0% during the 4th quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 234 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. 81.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
LEN stock opened at $115.09 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $126.09 and a 200 day moving average of $153.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 4.71 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The company has a market cap of $30.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.03, a PEG ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.69. Lennar Co. has a 1 year low of $111.26 and a 1 year high of $187.61.
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 12th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 29th were paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, January 29th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.74%. Lennar’s payout ratio is 13.95%.
Several research firms have recently weighed in on LEN. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and set a $158.00 price objective on shares of Lennar in a research report on Monday, March 17th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Lennar from $130.00 to $125.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 18th. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Lennar from $196.00 to $150.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 6th. BTIG Research cut shares of Lennar from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Finally, Bank of America decreased their target price on shares of Lennar from $140.00 to $130.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 18th. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Lennar has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $164.53.
Lennar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a homebuilder primarily under the Lennar brand in the United States. It operates through Homebuilding East, Homebuilding Central, Homebuilding Texas, Homebuilding West, Financial Services, Multifamily, and Lennar Other segments. The company’s homebuilding operations include the construction and sale of single-family attached and detached homes, as well as the purchase, development, and sale of residential land; and development, construction, and management of multifamily rental properties.
