Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS Lowers Stock Position in Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL)

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS reduced its stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL – Free Report) by 2.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 39,949 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 1,103 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS’s holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line were worth $7,047,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC now owns 2,611 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $519,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Old Dominion Freight Line by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,888 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,163,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the period. Hantz Financial Services Inc. raised its stake in Old Dominion Freight Line by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,568 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $277,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its stake in Old Dominion Freight Line by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 2,888 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $509,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the period. Finally, Evergreen Private Wealth LLC raised its stake in Old Dominion Freight Line by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Evergreen Private Wealth LLC now owns 6,651 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,173,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the period. 77.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Old Dominion Freight Line alerts:

Old Dominion Freight Line Stock Performance

NASDAQ ODFL opened at $165.22 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $35.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.15, a P/E/G ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.33. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $184.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $194.30. Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $157.67 and a fifty-two week high of $233.26.

Old Dominion Freight Line Increases Dividend

Old Dominion Freight Line ( NASDAQ:ODFL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The transportation company reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.06. Old Dominion Freight Line had a return on equity of 28.02% and a net margin of 20.40%. Sell-side analysts predict that Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. will post 5.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 19th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 5th were issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 5th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.68%. This is a boost from Old Dominion Freight Line’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. Old Dominion Freight Line’s payout ratio is presently 18.98%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ODFL has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Old Dominion Freight Line from $213.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Bank of America decreased their target price on Old Dominion Freight Line from $237.00 to $204.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on Old Dominion Freight Line in a research note on Friday, March 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $236.00 target price on the stock. Truist Financial assumed coverage on Old Dominion Freight Line in a research note on Thursday, March 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $220.00 target price on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com raised Old Dominion Freight Line from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Old Dominion Freight Line currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $202.65.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on ODFL

About Old Dominion Freight Line

(Free Report)

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc operates as a less-than-truckload motor carrier in the United States and North America. The company offers regional, inter-regional, and national less-than-truckload services, as well as expedited transportation. It also provides various value-added services, including container drayage, truckload brokerage, and supply chain consulting.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ODFL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Old Dominion Freight Line Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Old Dominion Freight Line and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.