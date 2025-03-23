Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS Reduces Stock Holdings in CyberArk Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYBR)

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lowered its position in CyberArk Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYBR – Free Report) by 29.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,095 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 7,429 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS’s holdings in CyberArk Software were worth $6,028,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of CYBR. Pathstone Holdings LLC grew its holdings in shares of CyberArk Software by 3.0% in the third quarter. Pathstone Holdings LLC now owns 6,623 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,931,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in CyberArk Software by 5.6% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 29,600 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,632,000 after buying an additional 1,557 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC boosted its stake in CyberArk Software by 5.0% during the third quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 52,745 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $15,381,000 after buying an additional 2,507 shares during the period. Swedbank AB boosted its stake in CyberArk Software by 11.1% during the third quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 457,899 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $133,528,000 after buying an additional 45,799 shares during the period. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. boosted its stake in CyberArk Software by 18.8% during the third quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 475 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $139,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.84% of the company’s stock.

CyberArk Software Trading Up 1.4 %

CYBR stock opened at $351.76 on Friday. CyberArk Software Ltd. has a twelve month low of $223.41 and a twelve month high of $421.00. The company’s 50 day moving average is $364.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $323.42. The stock has a market cap of $17.39 billion, a P/E ratio of -180.39 and a beta of 1.06.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CyberArk Software ( NASDAQ:CYBR Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The technology company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by ($0.85). CyberArk Software had a positive return on equity of 0.45% and a negative net margin of 9.34%. On average, equities research analysts predict that CyberArk Software Ltd. will post -0.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $445.00 target price on shares of CyberArk Software in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $415.00 target price on shares of CyberArk Software in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of CyberArk Software from $455.00 to $465.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Scotiabank increased their target price on shares of CyberArk Software from $340.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of CyberArk Software from $425.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $418.15.

CyberArk Software Profile

CyberArk Software Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and sells software-based identity security solutions and services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. Its solutions include Privileged Access Manager, which offers risk-based credential security and session; Vendor Privileged Access Manager combines Privileged Access Manager and Remote Access to provide secure access to third-party vendors; Dynamic Privileged Access, a SaaS solution that provides just-in-time access to Linux Virtual Machines; Endpoint Privilege Manager, a SaaS solution that secures privileges on the endpoint; and Secure Desktop, a solution that protects access to endpoints.

