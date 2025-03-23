Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS Sells 19 Shares of NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR)

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lowered its position in NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR – Free Report) by 2.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 651 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 19 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS’s holdings in NVR were worth $5,324,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in NVR. Proficio Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in NVR in the fourth quarter worth approximately $3,277,825,000. Corient Private Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in NVR by 2,599.1% in the fourth quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 8,988 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $73,512,000 after acquiring an additional 8,655 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in NVR in the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,942,000. Amundi boosted its holdings in NVR by 82.9% in the fourth quarter. Amundi now owns 9,131 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $73,102,000 after acquiring an additional 4,139 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its holdings in NVR by 67.7% in the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 9,943 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $81,323,000 after acquiring an additional 4,015 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.67% of the company’s stock.

Get NVR alerts:

NVR Stock Performance

Shares of NVR opened at $7,181.22 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 6.18, a quick ratio of 3.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The company has a market capitalization of $21.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.15, a PEG ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.25. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $7,606.71 and a 200 day moving average of $8,554.95. NVR, Inc. has a 12 month low of $7,015.00 and a 12 month high of $9,964.77.

NVR ( NYSE:NVR Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The construction company reported $139.93 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $132.63 by $7.30. NVR had a return on equity of 39.67% and a net margin of 16.34%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that NVR, Inc. will post 505.2 earnings per share for the current year.

NVR announced that its board has initiated a share buyback program on Wednesday, December 11th that permits the company to repurchase $750.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the construction company to purchase up to 2.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Activity at NVR

In related news, Director Thomas D. Eckert sold 143 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7,515.60, for a total transaction of $1,074,730.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,891,380. This trade represents a 11.99 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 7.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on NVR. UBS Group raised their target price on NVR from $8,750.00 to $8,900.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on NVR from $9,245.00 to $8,570.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9,356.67.

Read Our Latest Report on NVR

About NVR

(Free Report)

NVR, Inc operates as a homebuilder in the United States. The company operates through, Homebuilding and Mortgage Banking segments. It engages in the construction and sale of single-family detached homes, townhomes, and condominium buildings under the Ryan Homes, NVHomes, and Heartland Homes names. The company markets its Ryan Homes products to first-time and first-time move-up buyers; and NVHomes and Heartland Homes products to move-up and luxury buyers.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for NVR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NVR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.