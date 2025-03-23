Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS Sells 429 Shares of ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS)

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS decreased its holdings in shares of ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS – Free Report) by 2.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 18,594 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 429 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS’s holdings in ANSYS were worth $6,272,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ANSS. Proficio Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of ANSYS during the 4th quarter valued at $119,140,000. D1 Capital Partners L.P. acquired a new position in shares of ANSYS in the 3rd quarter valued at $73,345,000. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of ANSYS by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,703,249 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,179,966,000 after buying an additional 106,187 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of ANSYS by 34.9% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 386,708 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $123,217,000 after buying an additional 100,042 shares during the period. Finally, CCLA Investment Management grew its holdings in shares of ANSYS by 11.9% in the 4th quarter. CCLA Investment Management now owns 445,891 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $150,381,000 after buying an additional 47,331 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.39% of the company’s stock.

Get ANSYS alerts:

ANSYS Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ANSS opened at $324.20 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $28.42 billion, a PE ratio of 49.50, a PEG ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a current ratio of 3.01, a quick ratio of 3.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. ANSYS, Inc. has a 1-year low of $289.82 and a 1-year high of $363.03. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $337.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $333.83.

Insider Buying and Selling

ANSYS ( NASDAQ:ANSS Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The software maker reported $3.65 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.97 by ($0.32). The company had revenue of $882.17 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $864.46 million. ANSYS had a return on equity of 12.69% and a net margin of 22.62%. Research analysts predict that ANSYS, Inc. will post 8.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other ANSYS news, Director Glenda Dorchak sold 200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $336.62, for a total transaction of $67,324.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 3,430 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,154,606.60. The trade was a 5.51 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on ANSS shares. StockNews.com lowered shares of ANSYS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price target on shares of ANSYS from $335.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st.

Check Out Our Latest Report on ANSYS

ANSYS Company Profile

(Free Report)

ANSYS, Inc develops and markets engineering simulation software and services for engineers, designers, researchers, and students in the United States, Japan, Germany, China, Hong Kong, South Korea, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It offers structural analysis product suite that provides simulation tools for product design and optimization; the Ansys Mechanical product, an element analysis software; LS-DYNA solver for multiphysics simulation; and power analysis and optimization software suite.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for ANSYS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ANSYS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.