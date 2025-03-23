Community Bank N.A. Has $1.43 Million Holdings in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Community Bank N.A. cut its holdings in shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Free Report) by 12.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,840 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 2,620 shares during the quarter. Community Bank N.A.’s holdings in NIKE were worth $1,426,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Teachers Insurance & Annuity Association of America acquired a new stake in NIKE during the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. Caitlin John LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NIKE by 117.0% during the 4th quarter. Caitlin John LLC now owns 371 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Heck Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NIKE during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Roxbury Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NIKE during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA lifted its holdings in shares of NIKE by 110.5% during the 4th quarter. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA now owns 400 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. 64.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get NIKE alerts:

NIKE Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:NKE opened at $68.02 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $74.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $77.43. NIKE, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $65.17 and a fifty-two week high of $98.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $100.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 2.22 and a quick ratio of 1.51.

NIKE Dividend Announcement

NIKE ( NYSE:NKE Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 20th. The footwear maker reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.26. NIKE had a return on equity of 36.99% and a net margin of 9.98%. The firm had revenue of $11.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.02 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.98 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that NIKE, Inc. will post 2.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 3rd will be given a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.35%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 3rd. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 53.16%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on NKE shares. UBS Group reduced their price target on NIKE from $73.00 to $66.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded NIKE from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $75.00 to $115.00 in a report on Monday, February 24th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on NIKE from $79.00 to $75.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on NIKE from $73.00 to $64.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Finally, China Renaissance began coverage on NIKE in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Fifteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, NIKE currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $87.38.

Read Our Latest Analysis on NIKE

Insider Buying and Selling at NIKE

In related news, Director John W. Rogers, Jr. purchased 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 27th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $76.65 per share, for a total transaction of $191,625.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 34,403 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,636,989.95. The trade was a 7.84 % increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 169,732 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.83, for a total value of $12,361,581.56. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 896,632 shares in the company, valued at $65,301,708.56. The trade was a 15.92 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

NIKE Company Profile

(Free Report)

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, accessories, and services worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for NIKE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NIKE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.