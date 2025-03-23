Community Bank N.A. Reduces Holdings in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI)

Community Bank N.A. trimmed its holdings in shares of Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI – Free Report) by 2.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 63,510 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 1,740 shares during the period. Community Bank N.A.’s holdings in Kinder Morgan were worth $1,740,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Retirement Wealth Solutions LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kinder Morgan during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Centricity Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kinder Morgan during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Modus Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kinder Morgan during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Heck Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kinder Morgan during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Kinder Morgan by 178.0% during the fourth quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 1,098 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 703 shares during the last quarter. 62.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Kinder Morgan

In other news, VP John W. Schlosser sold 75,461 shares of Kinder Morgan stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.65, for a total value of $2,011,035.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 220,681 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,881,148.65. The trade was a 25.48 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, President Thomas A. Martin sold 18,000 shares of Kinder Morgan stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.61, for a total transaction of $478,980.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 825,652 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,970,599.72. This trade represents a 2.13 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 129,461 shares of company stock valued at $3,490,996. Insiders own 12.64% of the company’s stock.

Kinder Morgan Stock Performance

Kinder Morgan stock opened at $27.90 on Friday. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a 12-month low of $17.61 and a 12-month high of $31.48. The company has a market capitalization of $61.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.49 and a quick ratio of 0.39. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $27.57 and its 200 day moving average price is $26.12.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The pipeline company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.01). Kinder Morgan had a return on equity of 8.09% and a net margin of 17.31%. On average, research analysts forecast that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 1.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Kinder Morgan Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 3rd were given a $0.2875 dividend. This represents a $1.15 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 3rd. Kinder Morgan’s payout ratio is currently 98.29%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Kinder Morgan from $24.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Kinder Morgan from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 3rd. Barclays upgraded shares of Kinder Morgan from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $31.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 3rd. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Kinder Morgan from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Kinder Morgan from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 5th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.64.

Kinder Morgan Company Profile

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in North America. The company operates through Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2 segments. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline, and storage systems; natural gas gathering systems and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas gasification, liquefaction, and storage facilities.

