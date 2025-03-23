Community Bank N.A. Sells 270 Shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Community Bank N.A. lessened its stake in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Free Report) by 0.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 29,471 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 270 shares during the quarter. Community Bank N.A.’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $2,689,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in shares of Starbucks by 100.6% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 15,149,937 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $1,476,967,000 after buying an additional 7,598,146 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Starbucks by 55.0% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 19,779,859 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $1,928,339,000 after buying an additional 7,015,375 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of Starbucks during the 4th quarter worth approximately $284,283,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its position in shares of Starbucks by 1,491.4% during the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 2,808,571 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $256,282,000 after buying an additional 2,632,087 shares during the period. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its position in shares of Starbucks by 1,078.5% during the 3rd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 2,545,419 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $248,153,000 after buying an additional 2,329,431 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 72.29% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have issued reports on SBUX shares. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Starbucks from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $115.00 price objective on shares of Starbucks in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Wedbush lifted their price objective on Starbucks from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Argus upgraded Starbucks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 18th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Starbucks from $110.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Starbucks presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $106.12.

Starbucks Trading Down 2.2 %

Starbucks stock opened at $97.07 on Friday. Starbucks Co. has a 12 month low of $71.55 and a 12 month high of $117.46. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $105.41 and its 200-day moving average is $99.36. The company has a market capitalization of $110.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.31, a PEG ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 0.99.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The coffee company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.01. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 44.97% and a net margin of 9.73%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.90 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Starbucks Co. will post 2.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Starbucks Company Profile

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

