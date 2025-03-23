Community Bank N.A. Sells 481 Shares of Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB)

Community Bank N.A. decreased its holdings in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB – Free Report) by 5.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,213 shares of the company’s stock after selling 481 shares during the period. Community Bank N.A.’s holdings in Kimberly-Clark were worth $1,207,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in KMB. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its stake in Kimberly-Clark by 15.3% during the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 33,444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,759,000 after buying an additional 4,426 shares during the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc grew its holdings in Kimberly-Clark by 7.3% during the 3rd quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 7,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,027,000 after buying an additional 490 shares in the last quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC grew its holdings in Kimberly-Clark by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 5,337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $759,000 after buying an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Kimberly-Clark by 17.7% during the 3rd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 66,542 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,468,000 after buying an additional 10,024 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nwam LLC purchased a new position in Kimberly-Clark during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,030,000. Institutional investors own 76.29% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have weighed in on KMB shares. Citigroup cut their price target on Kimberly-Clark from $125.00 to $118.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Kimberly-Clark from $140.00 to $130.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Kimberly-Clark from $140.00 to $124.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 16th. TD Cowen cut Kimberly-Clark from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $145.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their target price on Kimberly-Clark from $132.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $143.64.

Kimberly-Clark Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE KMB opened at $138.31 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.05. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $134.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $136.26. The firm has a market cap of $45.87 billion, a PE ratio of 18.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.46 and a beta of 0.36. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a twelve month low of $123.84 and a twelve month high of $150.45.

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The company reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.50. Kimberly-Clark had a return on equity of 201.43% and a net margin of 12.69%. Analysts expect that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 7.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Kimberly-Clark Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 7th will be given a dividend of $1.26 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 7th. This is a positive change from Kimberly-Clark’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.22. This represents a $5.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.64%. Kimberly-Clark’s payout ratio is 66.75%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Kimberly-Clark

In other news, VP Andrew Drexler sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total value of $350,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 2,553 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $357,420. The trade was a 49.48 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.64% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Kimberly-Clark

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care and consumer tissue products in the United States. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The company’s Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swimpants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, reusable underwear, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Sweety, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Thinx, Poise, Depend, Plenitud, Softex, and other brand names.

