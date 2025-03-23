Comparing Euronav (NYSE:CMBT) and Euroseas (NASDAQ:ESEA)

Euroseas (NASDAQ:ESEA – Get Free Report) and Euronav (NYSE:CMBT – Get Free Report) are both small-cap transportation companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, analyst recommendations, dividends, profitability, risk, institutional ownership and earnings.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Euroseas and Euronav”s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Euroseas $212.90 million 1.01 $114.55 million $16.15 1.90 Euronav $940.25 million 1.94 $858.03 million $4.38 2.14

Euronav has higher revenue and earnings than Euroseas. Euroseas is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Euronav, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk and Volatility

Analyst Ratings

Euroseas has a beta of 0.72, meaning that its share price is 28% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Euronav has a beta of -0.13, meaning that its share price is 113% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Euroseas and Euronav, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Euroseas 0 0 1 1 3.50 Euronav 0 0 0 0 0.00

Euroseas currently has a consensus target price of $56.50, suggesting a potential upside of 83.68%. Given Euroseas’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Euroseas is more favorable than Euronav.

Profitability

This table compares Euroseas and Euronav’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Euroseas 54.21% 34.73% 20.86% Euronav 117.02% 22.29% 10.17%

Dividends

Euroseas pays an annual dividend of $2.60 per share and has a dividend yield of 8.5%. Euronav pays an annual dividend of $0.52 per share and has a dividend yield of 5.6%. Euroseas pays out 16.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Euronav pays out 11.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

6.3% of Euroseas shares are owned by institutional investors. 55.9% of Euroseas shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Euroseas beats Euronav on 12 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Euroseas

Euroseas Ltd. provides ocean-going transportation services worldwide. The company owns and operates containerships that transport dry and refrigerated containerized cargoes, including manufactured products and perishables. As of March 31, 2024, it had a fleet of 20 containerships with a cargo carrying capacity of approximately 777,749 dwt. The company was incorporated in 2005 and is based in Marousi, Greece.

About Euronav

Euronav NV, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the transportation and storage of crude oil worldwide. The company offers floating, storage, and offloading (FSO) services. It also owns and operates a fleet of vessels. The company was incorporated in 2003 and is headquartered in Antwerp, Belgium. As of March 15, 2024, Euronav NV operates as subsidiary of CMB NV.

