Concrete Leveling Systems (OTCMKTS:CLEV) Trading Down 26.8% – What’s Next?

Shares of Concrete Leveling Systems, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CLEV – Get Free Report) were down 26.8% on Friday . The company traded as low as $1.61 and last traded at $1.61. Approximately 100 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 7,720 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.20.
The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.09.
Concrete Leveling Systems, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of specialized equipment for use in the concrete leveling industry. It fabricates and markets a concrete leveling service unit that consists of a mixing device to mix lime with water and a pumping device capable of pumping the mixture under pressure into pre-drilled holes.
