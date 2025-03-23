Core & Main, Inc. (NYSE:CNM) Stock Holdings Lowered by Sciencast Management LP

Sciencast Management LP lowered its stake in Core & Main, Inc. (NYSE:CNM – Free Report) by 44.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,227 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,154 shares during the quarter. Sciencast Management LP’s holdings in Core & Main were worth $1,081,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in Core & Main by 12.3% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,795 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares during the period. Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Core & Main by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,616 shares of the company’s stock worth $286,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares during the period. Avior Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Core & Main by 51.3% in the fourth quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 799 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 271 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its holdings in Core & Main by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 5,871 shares of the company’s stock worth $299,000 after purchasing an additional 287 shares during the period. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System lifted its holdings in Core & Main by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 55,910 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,846,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.19% of the company’s stock.

Get Core & Main alerts:

Core & Main Price Performance

CNM stock opened at $48.19 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.14, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. Core & Main, Inc. has a one year low of $37.22 and a one year high of $62.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.57 billion, a PE ratio of 22.62, a P/E/G ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 1.05. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $52.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $48.49.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently weighed in on CNM. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $62.00 price objective (up previously from $53.00) on shares of Core & Main in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. Loop Capital upped their price target on shares of Core & Main from $52.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Core & Main from $50.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 5th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Core & Main from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Core & Main from $38.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $57.60.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Core & Main

Insider Buying and Selling at Core & Main

In other Core & Main news, EVP John R. Schaller sold 60,452 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.57, for a total transaction of $3,057,057.64. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,898 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $905,101.86. This represents a 77.16 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Mark G. Whittenburg sold 1,974 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.29, for a total value of $109,142.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 7,667 shares in the company, valued at $423,908.43. This represents a 20.48 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 184,294 shares of company stock valued at $9,383,685. 3.49% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Core & Main Profile

(Free Report)

Core & Main, Inc is a specialty distributor focused on water, wastewater, storm drainage and fire protection products, and related services. The company provides infrastructure solutions to municipalities, private water companies and professional contractors across municipal, non-residential, and residential end markets, nationwide.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CNM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Core & Main, Inc. (NYSE:CNM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Core & Main Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Core & Main and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.