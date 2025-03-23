Corient Private Wealth LLC Cuts Holdings in Woodward, Inc. (NASDAQ:WWD)

Corient Private Wealth LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Woodward, Inc. (NASDAQ:WWD – Free Report) by 4.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,886 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,186 shares during the period. Corient Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Woodward were worth $3,975,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Atomi Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Woodward by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Atomi Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,355 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $225,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. lifted its holdings in Woodward by 20.8% in the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 401 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the period. Delta Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Woodward by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Delta Capital Management LLC now owns 1,805 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $300,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. grew its stake in shares of Woodward by 44.8% during the 4th quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 278 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the period. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its position in shares of Woodward by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,790 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $298,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. 81.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Gregg C. Sengstack sold 4,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $187.86, for a total transaction of $864,156.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 17,450 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,278,157. This represents a 20.86 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Thomas G. Cromwell sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.50, for a total transaction of $1,845,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 15,477 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,855,506.50. This trade represents a 39.25 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.82% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ WWD opened at $185.39 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $185.66 and a 200-day moving average price of $175.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.89 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The stock has a market cap of $11.00 billion, a PE ratio of 31.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.39. Woodward, Inc. has a 1 year low of $144.45 and a 1 year high of $201.64.

Woodward (NASDAQ:WWD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 3rd. The technology company reported $1.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.21. Woodward had a net margin of 11.18% and a return on equity of 16.76%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.45 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Woodward, Inc. will post 6.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 20th were given a dividend of $0.28 per share. This is a positive change from Woodward’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 20th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.60%. Woodward’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.76%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on WWD shares. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Woodward from $226.00 to $229.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Woodward from $193.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Woodward from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. StockNews.com raised shares of Woodward from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 7th. Finally, UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Woodward from $216.00 to $232.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Woodward currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $197.38.

Woodward, Inc designs, manufactures, and services control solutions for the aerospace and industrial markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Aerospace and Industrial. The Aerospace segment provides fuel pumps, metering units, actuators, air valves, specialty valves, fuel nozzles, and thrust reverser actuation systems for turbine engines and nacelles, and flight deck controls, actuators, servocontrols, motors, and sensors for aircraft.

