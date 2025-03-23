Corient Private Wealth LLC Increases Position in Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF (NYSEARCA:MLPX)

Corient Private Wealth LLC increased its stake in Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF (NYSEARCA:MLPX – Free Report) by 89.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 56,468 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 26,681 shares during the quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC owned 0.20% of Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF worth $3,420,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Sanctuary Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF by 39.1% in the 3rd quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC now owns 5,908 shares of the company’s stock valued at $322,000 after purchasing an additional 1,660 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF by 8.5% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,676 shares of the company’s stock valued at $200,000 after acquiring an additional 288 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF by 35.4% during the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 7,406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $407,000 after acquiring an additional 1,938 shares in the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management purchased a new position in Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $220,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC increased its holdings in Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 7,894 shares of the company’s stock valued at $478,000 after acquiring an additional 304 shares in the last quarter.

Get Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF alerts:

Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF Trading Down 1.0 %

NYSEARCA:MLPX opened at $63.82 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $63.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $60.16. Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF has a twelve month low of $46.69 and a twelve month high of $67.47. The company has a market capitalization of $2.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.91 and a beta of 1.25.

Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF Company Profile

The Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF (MLPX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in energy equity. The fund tracks an index of MLPs and companies engaged in energy infrastructure. The ETF is structured as an open-ended fund. MLPX was launched on Aug 7, 2013 and is managed by Global X.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.