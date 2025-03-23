Corient Private Wealth LLC Sells 31,892 Shares of Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF)

Corient Private Wealth LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF – Free Report) by 33.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 63,321 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 31,892 shares during the quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Synchrony Financial were worth $4,116,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. grew its stake in shares of Synchrony Financial by 58.0% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 17,927 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,165,000 after acquiring an additional 6,584 shares in the last quarter. Catalyst Funds Management Pty Ltd grew its stake in shares of Synchrony Financial by 33.3% during the 4th quarter. Catalyst Funds Management Pty Ltd now owns 9,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $624,000 after acquiring an additional 2,400 shares in the last quarter. Poinciana Advisors Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Synchrony Financial during the 4th quarter worth approximately $214,000. Picton Mahoney Asset Management bought a new position in shares of Synchrony Financial during the 4th quarter worth approximately $78,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Synchrony Financial by 7.4% during the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 44,519 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,894,000 after acquiring an additional 3,083 shares in the last quarter. 96.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Synchrony Financial from $58.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Barclays raised shares of Synchrony Financial from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $59.00 to $79.00 in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their target price on shares of Synchrony Financial from $62.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 9th. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Synchrony Financial from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, Compass Point cut shares of Synchrony Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $70.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $68.10.

Synchrony Financial Stock Up 0.4 %

SYF opened at $54.07 on Friday. Synchrony Financial has a fifty-two week low of $39.67 and a fifty-two week high of $70.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.24. The company has a market capitalization of $21.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.33, a P/E/G ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.67. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $62.41 and a 200-day moving average of $60.28.

Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.89 by $0.02. Synchrony Financial had a return on equity of 18.30% and a net margin of 15.36%. On average, equities analysts expect that Synchrony Financial will post 7.67 EPS for the current year.

Synchrony Financial Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 18th. Investors of record on Monday, February 3rd were paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.85%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 3rd. Synchrony Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.71%.

Synchrony Financial Company Profile

Synchrony Financial, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer financial services company in the United States. It provides credit products, such as credit cards, commercial credit products, and consumer installment loans. The company also offers private label credit cards, dual co-brand and general purpose credit cards, short- and long-term installment loans, and consumer banking products; and deposit products, including certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts, money market accounts, and savings accounts, and sweep and affinity deposits, as well as accepts deposits through third-party securities brokerage firms.

