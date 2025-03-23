Corient Private Wealth LLC Sells 336 Shares of The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD)

Corient Private Wealth LLC reduced its holdings in shares of The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD – Free Report) by 1.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 31,826 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 336 shares during the period. Corient Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Trade Desk were worth $3,741,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Centurion Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Trade Desk by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Centurion Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,773 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $443,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. one8zero8 LLC bought a new position in shares of Trade Desk in the fourth quarter worth approximately $494,000. Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Trade Desk by 12.1% in the fourth quarter. Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC now owns 2,212 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $260,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares during the last quarter. Catalyst Funds Management Pty Ltd bought a new position in shares of Trade Desk in the fourth quarter worth approximately $4,701,000. Finally, Postrock Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Trade Desk in the fourth quarter worth approximately $231,000. Institutional investors own 67.77% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on TTD shares. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Trade Desk from $160.00 to $115.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. DA Davidson dropped their price target on Trade Desk from $134.00 to $103.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Trade Desk from $142.00 to $101.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Susquehanna dropped their price target on Trade Desk from $150.00 to $135.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, Citizens Jmp raised Trade Desk to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $116.41.

In other news, insider Samantha Jacobson sold 4,298 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.56, for a total transaction of $509,570.88. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 90,709 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,754,459.04. This represents a 4.52 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Jay R. Grant sold 18,524 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.35, for a total transaction of $2,210,839.40. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 169,464 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,225,528.40. The trade was a 9.85 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 41,029 shares of company stock valued at $5,004,296 in the last quarter. 9.72% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

TTD opened at $56.31 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 72.19, a P/E/G ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 1.63. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $91.14 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $109.85. The Trade Desk, Inc. has a 52-week low of $53.39 and a 52-week high of $141.53.

Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The technology company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.57 by ($0.21). Trade Desk had a net margin of 16.08% and a return on equity of 16.38%. Research analysts forecast that The Trade Desk, Inc. will post 1.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Trade Desk announced that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Wednesday, February 12th that permits the company to repurchase $564.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the technology company to purchase up to 0.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The Trade Desk, Inc operates as a technology company in the United States and internationally. The company offers a self-service cloud-based platform that allows buyers to plan, manage, optimize, and measure data-driven digital advertising campaigns across various ad formats and channels, including video, display, audio, digital-out-of-home, native, and social on various devices, such as computers, mobile devices, televisions, and streaming devices.

