CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) Trading Down 0.9% – Should You Sell?

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Free Report) shares dropped 0.9% on Friday . The company traded as low as $353.03 and last traded at $365.75. Approximately 1,734,224 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 63% from the average daily volume of 4,733,039 shares. The stock had previously closed at $369.03.

CRWD has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of CrowdStrike from $440.00 to $405.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 5th. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on shares of CrowdStrike from $400.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 5th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $440.00 target price on shares of CrowdStrike in a research note on Wednesday, March 5th. Susquehanna boosted their target price on shares of CrowdStrike from $400.00 to $425.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 5th. Finally, Hsbc Global Res downgraded shares of CrowdStrike from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, twenty-nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $399.51.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a current ratio of 1.86. The company has a 50-day moving average of $386.53 and a 200-day moving average of $344.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $89.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 710.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 17.86 and a beta of 1.19.

In other CrowdStrike news, CFO Burt W. Podbere sold 11,217 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $358.14, for a total transaction of $4,017,256.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 290,711 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $104,115,237.54. This represents a 3.72 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Anurag Saha sold 1,863 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $358.46, for a total value of $667,810.98. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 41,059 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,718,009.14. This trade represents a 4.34 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 100,315 shares of company stock worth $38,319,124. 4.34% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. 111 Capital acquired a new position in CrowdStrike during the 4th quarter worth approximately $764,000. Lansforsakringar Fondforvaltning AB publ bought a new stake in shares of CrowdStrike during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,016,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of CrowdStrike by 62.0% during the 4th quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 3,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,079,000 after purchasing an additional 1,207 shares in the last quarter. Wealthedge Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of CrowdStrike during the 4th quarter worth approximately $858,000. Finally, Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH raised its stake in shares of CrowdStrike by 37.3% during the 4th quarter. Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH now owns 6,967 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,384,000 after purchasing an additional 1,893 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.16% of the company’s stock.

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions in the United States and internationally. Its unified platform offers cloud-delivered protection of endpoints, cloud workloads, identity, and data. The company offers corporate endpoint and cloud workload security, managed security, security and vulnerability management, IT operations management, identity protection, SIEM and log management, threat intelligence, data protection, security orchestration, automation and response and AI powered workflow automation, and securing generative AI workload services.

