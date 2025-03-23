Crowley Wealth Management Inc. Acquires New Shares in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Crowley Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 844 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock, valued at approximately $149,000.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of BA. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Boeing by 24.4% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 64,442,717 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $11,406,361,000 after purchasing an additional 12,641,715 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Boeing in the fourth quarter worth $230,944,000. Amundi lifted its stake in shares of Boeing by 473.6% during the fourth quarter. Amundi now owns 1,565,337 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $268,862,000 after buying an additional 1,292,417 shares during the period. Burkehill Global Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Boeing in the 4th quarter valued at $212,400,000. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. raised its stake in Boeing by 1,296.3% in the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,136,895 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $169,386,000 after acquiring an additional 1,055,472 shares during the last quarter. 64.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Boeing news, EVP Uma M. Amuluru sold 3,159 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.69, for a total value of $570,799.71. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,213 shares in the company, valued at $3,471,596.97. This represents a 14.12 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on BA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Boeing from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Northcoast Research upgraded shares of Boeing from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Boeing from $207.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 10th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Boeing to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Boeing from $103.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Boeing currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $195.68.

BA stock opened at $178.32 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $172.98 and its 200 day moving average is $163.59. The Boeing Company has a 12-month low of $137.03 and a 12-month high of $196.95. The stock has a market cap of $133.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.73 and a beta of 1.53.

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The aircraft producer reported ($5.90) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.60) by ($4.30). During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.47) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that The Boeing Company will post -2.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; and Global Services segments.

