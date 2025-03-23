Crowley Wealth Management Inc. Purchases Shares of 1,262 Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Crowley Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 1,262 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $458,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CAT. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Caterpillar by 0.7% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 729,654 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $285,382,000 after buying an additional 5,371 shares during the last quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC boosted its stake in Caterpillar by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 6,344 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,481,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its position in Caterpillar by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 45,930 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $17,964,000 after purchasing an additional 824 shares during the last quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 24.4% in the third quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,026 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $792,000 after buying an additional 397 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nwam LLC lifted its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 9.6% during the third quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 4,802 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,878,000 after buying an additional 421 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.98% of the company’s stock.

Caterpillar Price Performance

Caterpillar stock opened at $335.49 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $160.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.15. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $358.61 and its 200 day moving average price is $372.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.42. Caterpillar Inc. has a 1 year low of $307.05 and a 1 year high of $418.50.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Caterpillar ( NYSE:CAT Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The industrial products company reported $5.14 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.97 by $0.17. Caterpillar had a net margin of 16.65% and a return on equity of 58.18%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Caterpillar Inc. will post 19.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on CAT. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Caterpillar from $330.00 to $300.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Raymond James raised Caterpillar from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. UBS Group upgraded shares of Caterpillar from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $355.00 to $385.00 in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $455.00 to $438.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $420.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $383.80.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Andrew R. J. Bonfield sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $380.09, for a total value of $3,800,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 45,182 shares in the company, valued at $17,173,226.38. This represents a 18.12 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Gerald Johnson acquired 100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $365.57 per share, with a total value of $36,557.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 3,053 shares in the company, valued at $1,116,085.21. This represents a 3.39 % increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

About Caterpillar

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, off-highway diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives in worldwide. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, compactors, road reclaimers, forestry machines, cold planers, material handlers, track-type tractors, excavators, telehandlers, motor graders, and pipelayers; compact track, wheel, track-type, backhoe, and skid steer loaders; and related parts and tools.

