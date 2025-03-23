Crowley Wealth Management Inc. Takes $678,000 Position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Crowley Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 10,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $678,000.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. New Millennium Group LLC boosted its stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 234.8% during the fourth quarter. New Millennium Group LLC now owns 452 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 317 shares in the last quarter. BankPlus Trust Department acquired a new stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. increased its holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 783.6% in the 4th quarter. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. now owns 539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 478 shares during the period. Finally, New Wave Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $37,000.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF stock opened at $58.80 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $89.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.74 and a beta of 1.14. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $62.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $63.06. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $56.01 and a twelve month high of $68.33.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Company Profile

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

