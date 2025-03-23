CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX) Shares Sold by Partners Group Holding AG

Partners Group Holding AG reduced its holdings in shares of CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX – Free Report) by 3.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,182,160 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 35,983 shares during the quarter. CSX makes up 1.4% of Partners Group Holding AG’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Partners Group Holding AG owned about 0.06% of CSX worth $38,148,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of CSX by 40.5% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 23,350,087 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $753,507,000 after buying an additional 6,730,316 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of CSX in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $85,959,000. Perpetual Ltd acquired a new position in CSX during the fourth quarter worth $83,301,000. River Road Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in CSX in the fourth quarter worth $46,861,000. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its holdings in CSX by 10.2% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 15,612,862 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $539,112,000 after acquiring an additional 1,447,651 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.57% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Loop Capital downgraded shares of CSX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $40.00 to $34.00 in a report on Monday, February 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of CSX from $38.00 to $37.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 24th. Raymond James reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $37.00 price objective (down previously from $38.00) on shares of CSX in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Susquehanna dropped their price target on shares of CSX from $40.00 to $39.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on CSX in a report on Friday, March 7th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $34.00 price objective on the stock. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.00.

CSX Stock Performance

Shares of CSX stock opened at $29.57 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $32.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $33.35. CSX Co. has a one year low of $28.98 and a one year high of $37.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $56.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.52, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 0.86.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The transportation company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.02). CSX had a net margin of 23.95% and a return on equity of 28.15%. Equities analysts anticipate that CSX Co. will post 1.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CSX Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 28th were issued a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 28th. This is a positive change from CSX’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.76%. CSX’s payout ratio is 29.05%.

CSX Profile

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It also transports chemicals, agricultural and food products, minerals, automotive, forest products, fertilizers, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

Recommended Stories

