Dada Nexus (DADA) Expected to Announce Earnings on Monday

Dada Nexus (NASDAQ:DADA – Get Free Report) is projected to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Monday, March 24th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.15 per share and revenue of $2.39 billion for the quarter.

Dada Nexus (NASDAQ:DADA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 5th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter. Dada Nexus had a negative net margin of 20.95% and a negative return on equity of 12.70%. The business had revenue of $338.25 million during the quarter.

Dada Nexus Stock Performance

Shares of DADA stock opened at $1.86 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $482.05 million, a PE ratio of -1.68 and a beta of 1.40. Dada Nexus has a 1 year low of $1.04 and a 1 year high of $2.56. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $1.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.59.

Dada Nexus Company Profile

Dada Nexus Limited operates a platform of local on-demand retail and delivery in the People’s Republic of China. It operates Dada Now, a local on-demand delivery platform that provides intra-city delivery and last-mile delivery services on an on-demand basis to chain merchants, small- and medium-sized enterprise merchants, and individual senders; and JDDJ, a local on-demand retail platforms for consumers, retailers, and brand owners.

