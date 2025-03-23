Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK) Holdings Decreased by Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS trimmed its position in Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK – Free Report) by 2.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 32,303 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 887 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS’s holdings in Deckers Outdoor were worth $6,560,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in DECK. Global Trust Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Deckers Outdoor during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc boosted its position in Deckers Outdoor by 521.4% during the 3rd quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 174 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the period. Fortitude Family Office LLC boosted its position in Deckers Outdoor by 825.0% during the 4th quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC now owns 222 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares during the period. Brooklyn Investment Group acquired a new position in Deckers Outdoor during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Avior Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Deckers Outdoor by 2,966.7% during the 3rd quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 276 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 267 shares during the period. 97.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Deckers Outdoor alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Deckers Outdoor from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Deckers Outdoor from $215.00 to $210.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Guggenheim reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Deckers Outdoor in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on Deckers Outdoor from $195.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price target on Deckers Outdoor from $213.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $197.41.

Deckers Outdoor Stock Up 2.0 %

Shares of Deckers Outdoor stock opened at $118.01 on Friday. Deckers Outdoor Co. has a 12-month low of $112.10 and a 12-month high of $223.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.91 billion, a PE ratio of 19.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.10. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $162.23 and its 200-day moving average is $165.33.

Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The textile maker reported $3.00 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.44 by $0.56. Deckers Outdoor had a return on equity of 41.71% and a net margin of 19.14%. Analysts expect that Deckers Outdoor Co. will post 5.89 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director David Powers sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.84, for a total transaction of $3,471,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 241,777 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,568,318.68. This represents a 9.37 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Maha Saleh Ibrahim sold 300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.48, for a total value of $40,344.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 10,388 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,396,978.24. This represents a 2.81 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Deckers Outdoor Company Profile

(Free Report)

Deckers Outdoor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, and distributes footwear, apparel, and accessories for casual lifestyle use and high-performance activities in the United States and internationally. The company offers premium footwear, apparel, and accessories under the UGG brand name; footwear, apparel, and accessories for ultra-runners and athletes under the HOKA brand name; and sandals, shoes, and boots under the Teva brand name.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Deckers Outdoor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deckers Outdoor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.