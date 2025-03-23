Del Sette Capital Management LLC Sells 12,504 Shares of Dimensional International Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFIV)

Del Sette Capital Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Dimensional International Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFIV – Free Report) by 9.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 114,737 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,504 shares during the quarter. Dimensional International Value ETF makes up 3.3% of Del Sette Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Del Sette Capital Management LLC owned 0.06% of Dimensional International Value ETF worth $4,071,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its stake in shares of Dimensional International Value ETF by 2.1% in the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 223,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,499,000 after acquiring an additional 4,664 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Dimensional International Value ETF by 2.7% in the third quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 37,832 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,441,000 after buying an additional 981 shares in the last quarter. Nwam LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dimensional International Value ETF in the third quarter worth $752,000. Certified Advisory Corp boosted its position in shares of Dimensional International Value ETF by 27.5% during the third quarter. Certified Advisory Corp now owns 115,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,395,000 after acquiring an additional 24,881 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Optivise Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Dimensional International Value ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $890,000.

Shares of DFIV stock opened at $40.22 on Friday. Dimensional International Value ETF has a 52 week low of $34.03 and a 52 week high of $40.90. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $38.21 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $37.26. The stock has a market cap of $9.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.51 and a beta of 0.77.

The Dimensional International Value ETF (DFIV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI World ex USA (net div.) index. The fund is an actively managed fund that provides exposure to large value stocks from developed markets while minimizing federal taxes on performance returns. DFIV was launched on Apr 16, 1999 and is managed by Dimensional.

