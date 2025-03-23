Del Sette Capital Management LLC Sells 139,470 Shares of Invesco DWA Developed Markets Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PIZ)

Del Sette Capital Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Invesco DWA Developed Markets Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PIZ – Free Report) by 93.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 10,253 shares of the company’s stock after selling 139,470 shares during the quarter. Del Sette Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.21% of Invesco DWA Developed Markets Momentum ETF worth $372,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PIZ. Lunt Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Invesco DWA Developed Markets Momentum ETF in the fourth quarter worth $293,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco DWA Developed Markets Momentum ETF during the 4th quarter worth $297,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in Invesco DWA Developed Markets Momentum ETF by 9.6% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 4,471 shares of the company’s stock worth $162,000 after acquiring an additional 392 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in Invesco DWA Developed Markets Momentum ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $5,463,000. Finally, Independent Advisor Alliance purchased a new stake in Invesco DWA Developed Markets Momentum ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $521,000.

Invesco DWA Developed Markets Momentum ETF Stock Down 1.1 %

PIZ opened at $39.16 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $38.79 and a 200-day moving average price of $37.79. Invesco DWA Developed Markets Momentum ETF has a twelve month low of $32.68 and a twelve month high of $40.48. The company has a market capitalization of $189.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.94 and a beta of 1.00.

Invesco DWA Developed Markets Momentum ETF Announces Dividend

Invesco DWA Developed Markets Momentum ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 27th. Investors of record on Monday, December 23rd were paid a $0.2876 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 23rd.

PowerShares DWA Developed Markets Technical Leaders Portfolio (the Fund) is based on the Dorsey Wright Developed Markets Technical Leaders Index (the Index). The Fund will normally invest at least 80% of its total assets in securities of developed economies within Dorsey Wright & Associates’ classification definition, excluding the United States companies listed on the United States stock exchange.

