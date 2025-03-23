Desjardins Cuts Boyd Group Services (TSE:BYD) Price Target to C$255.00

Boyd Group Services (TSE:BYD – Free Report) had its price objective decreased by Desjardins from C$270.00 to C$255.00 in a research note released on Thursday,BayStreet.CA reports. Desjardins currently has a buy rating on the stock.
Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Cormark cut their price target on Boyd Group Services from C$240.00 to C$200.00 in a report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Boyd Group Services from C$282.00 to C$277.00 in a report on Thursday. TD Securities lifted their target price on Boyd Group Services from C$270.00 to C$290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. CIBC lifted their target price on Boyd Group Services from C$276.00 to C$281.00 in a report on Friday, February 28th. Finally, National Bankshares dropped their target price on Boyd Group Services from C$275.00 to C$260.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Boyd Group Services has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$274.83.
Boyd Group Services Stock Performance
About Boyd Group Services
Boyd Group Services Inc is a personal services company that provides auto body and auto glass repair services at its portfolio of facilities located across the United States and Canada. The company operates in Canada primarily under the Boyd Autobody and Glass brand name, while its most notable U.S. brand is Gerber Collision and Glass.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Boyd Group Services
- What is the Hang Seng index?
- Why Williams-Sonoma Will Hit Fresh Highs in 2025
- Unveiling The Power Of VWAP: A Key Indicator For Traders
- Alphabet Stock Becomes a Low-Risk, High-Reward Play
- ESG Stocks, What Investors Should Know
- Affirm Stock: Should You Buy the Dip After Walmart Setback?
Receive News & Ratings for Boyd Group Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boyd Group Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.