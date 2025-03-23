Desjardins Cuts Boyd Group Services (TSE:BYD) Price Target to C$255.00

Boyd Group Services (TSE:BYD – Free Report) had its price objective decreased by Desjardins from C$270.00 to C$255.00 in a research note released on Thursday,BayStreet.CA reports. Desjardins currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Cormark cut their price target on Boyd Group Services from C$240.00 to C$200.00 in a report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Boyd Group Services from C$282.00 to C$277.00 in a report on Thursday. TD Securities lifted their target price on Boyd Group Services from C$270.00 to C$290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. CIBC lifted their target price on Boyd Group Services from C$276.00 to C$281.00 in a report on Friday, February 28th. Finally, National Bankshares dropped their target price on Boyd Group Services from C$275.00 to C$260.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Boyd Group Services has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$274.83.

TSE BYD opened at C$210.43 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$3.19 billion, a PE ratio of 77.51, a P/E/G ratio of -56.72 and a beta of 0.99. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$233.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$220.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 150.94, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.30. Boyd Group Services has a 1-year low of C$198.61 and a 1-year high of C$291.53.

Boyd Group Services Inc is a personal services company that provides auto body and auto glass repair services at its portfolio of facilities located across the United States and Canada. The company operates in Canada primarily under the Boyd Autobody and Glass brand name, while its most notable U.S. brand is Gerber Collision and Glass.

