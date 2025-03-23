Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAI) Shares Purchased by Thrivent Financial for Lutherans

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its stake in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAI – Free Report) by 2.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 297,830 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,792 shares during the quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans owned 0.15% of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF worth $8,726,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Curio Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $7,444,000. Robinson Smith Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF by 12.1% in the 4th quarter. Robinson Smith Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 77,293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,257,000 after acquiring an additional 8,350 shares during the period. First National Advisers LLC grew its stake in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF by 23.5% in the 4th quarter. First National Advisers LLC now owns 1,087,121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,744,000 after acquiring an additional 206,736 shares during the period. Harbour Investments Inc. grew its stake in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF by 16.5% in the 4th quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 29,599 shares of the company’s stock valued at $864,000 after acquiring an additional 4,185 shares during the period. Finally, Hutchinson Capital Management CA grew its stake in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF by 17.1% in the 4th quarter. Hutchinson Capital Management CA now owns 182,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,319,000 after acquiring an additional 26,568 shares during the period.

Get Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF alerts:

Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF Stock Performance

Shares of DFAI stock opened at $31.97 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $30.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.33 and a beta of 0.84. Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF has a fifty-two week low of $28.13 and a fifty-two week high of $32.51.

Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF Profile

The Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF (DFAI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI World ex USA IMI index. The fund is an actively-managed fund that seeks a broad exposure to relatively low-priced and profitable stocks in developed countries outside the US. DFAI was launched on Nov 17, 2020 and is managed by Dimensional.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.