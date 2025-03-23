Direxion High Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:HIPR) Trading Down 1.1% – Here’s Why

Direxion High Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:HIPR – Get Free Report)’s stock price dropped 1.1% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $71.25 and last traded at $71.25. Approximately 400 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 82% from the average daily volume of 2,194 shares. The stock had previously closed at $72.05.
Direxion High Growth ETF Trading Down 1.1 %
The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $71.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $71.25.
