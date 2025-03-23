DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DV) Shares Sold by Fox Run Management L.L.C.

Fox Run Management L.L.C. lowered its position in shares of DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DV – Free Report) by 8.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 47,161 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,624 shares during the period. Fox Run Management L.L.C.’s holdings in DoubleVerify were worth $906,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS acquired a new stake in shares of DoubleVerify during the fourth quarter worth about $576,000. Sei Investments Co. increased its position in shares of DoubleVerify by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 412,668 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,927,000 after purchasing an additional 11,342 shares in the last quarter. Goodman Financial Corp acquired a new position in DoubleVerify in the 4th quarter valued at about $13,199,000. Intech Investment Management LLC increased its position in DoubleVerify by 152.3% in the 4th quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 417,551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,021,000 after acquiring an additional 252,042 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in DoubleVerify by 10.2% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 40,312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $774,000 after acquiring an additional 3,740 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.29% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at DoubleVerify

In related news, CFO Nicola T. Allais sold 2,220 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.61, for a total value of $47,974.20. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 85,882 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,855,910.02. This represents a 2.52 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

DoubleVerify Price Performance

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Shares of NYSE:DV opened at $14.06 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 1.06. DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $13.42 and a 12 month high of $35.57.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on DV. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on DoubleVerify from $30.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $22.00 price target on shares of DoubleVerify in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $20.00 price target on DoubleVerify in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on DoubleVerify from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on DoubleVerify from $25.00 to $24.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.00.

DoubleVerify Company Profile

DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc provides a software platform for digital media measurement, and data analytics in the United States and internationally. The company provides solutions to advertisers that enable advertisers to increase the effectiveness and quality and return on their digital advertising investments.

